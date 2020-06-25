|
Magrane Teresa Denise On June 22nd, 2020 peacefully in Gilwood Lodge Nursing Home, aged 74 years and of Fairhaven.
Beloved wife of Terence,
much loved mum of Darren, Debbie and Mark and grandma
to Richard, Ben, Christopher,
Sam and Addison.
'Forever in our hearts'
Due to current circumstances the graveside funeral service will be for immediate family only.
Please hold the family in your thoughts and prayers on
Tuesday July 7th, 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 25, 2020