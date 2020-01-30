|
BIBBY Thelma Lilian Joan
(Joan) On January 21st, 2020,
Joan passed away peacefully
in Newfield Lodge Rest Home, aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
dear mother of Catherine,
much loved grandma of Lisa
and Julie and treasured
great-grandma to Sophia, Isabelle, Jamie, Harry and Emma.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday
February 17th at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for the
Alzheimer's Society c/o
and all further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 30, 2020