ASHFORD Thomas It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of
Thomas Leonard Ashford.

Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother & Brother-in-Law.
He had a zest for life & we were able to travel to wonderful
parts of the world.

Funeral to take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 4th September at 11.30.
Due to restrictions in place,
we invite friends to gather outside the Crematorium Gates on
Regent Avenue to
pay your respects.

Family flowers only but donations are invited for Cancer Research c/o the funeral directors,
further enquiries to
Mark F H Rae Funeral Director
11 Wood Street, St Anne's on Sea, FY8 1QS, Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 3, 2020
