SMITH The family of Thomas Joseph Smith would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and health professionals for their support and kindness during this sad and difficult time.
Special thanks go to Trinity Hospice and Trinity Hospice at Home Care for their care.
Donations in memory of Tommy if desired may be sent to Trinity Hospice, c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW.
Our thanks also got to
David Pope and staff at Lytham Funeral Service Ltd for their care and compassion in administering the funeral arrangements and to Father Peter Hart for conducting the service.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 3, 2020