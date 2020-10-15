|
|
|
Eaves Tony
(Antony) On Monday, 5th October 2020
at his home
Tony,
aged 74 years.
Much loved Dad
to Martin and Andrew.
A devoted grandad
and Great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Due to the current covid restrictions a private service and cremation will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday, 20th October 2020
at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations will be greatly received for Cancer Research UK C/O
Mark Rae Funeral Service.
All enquires to
Mark Rae
11 Wood street
St Anne's On Sea
FY8 1QS
TEL 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 15, 2020