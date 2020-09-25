|
Jackson Trevor Trevor passed away peacefully on the 12th September, aged 77 years.
Loving husband of Rita,
dearly loved Dad of Angela and Mark and much loved Grandad to Andrew, Sophie and Adam.
Retired from British Aerospace
in 2004 after more than
25 years in Design.
A funeral service took place at
St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham
on the 25th September followed by a burial at Lytham Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Trevor may be sent to Parkinson's UK c/o the Funeral Director David Pope, Lytham Funeral service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 25, 2020