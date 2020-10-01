|
|
|
BARNES William
(Bill) On September 24th, 2020 peacefully in Victoria Hospital,
aged 82 years and of Lytham.
Beloved husband of Pam,
proud father of Joanne and James, much loved grandfather to James, Lucy, Edward and Lottie and
great grandfather to William.
'Already so much missed
by all who knew him'
Due to current circumstances the funeral service is by invitation only.
Service and interment
to take place at
St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham
on Thursday October 8th, 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for
Macmillan Windmill Unit BVH (Nurses) c/o and all
further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 1, 2020