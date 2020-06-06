|
|
|
HOLT William I wish to express my sincere thanks to everyone who had a part in caring for my husband,
William Holt.
Thank you so much for all your help and support to me and Billy during a very difficult time.
My gratitude goes out to:-
Trinity Hospice Victoria Hospital staff, Senior Moments Carers, District Nurses, Paramedics, Poplar House Surgery, Father David Lyon and all our family, friends and neighbours.
I would also like to add special recognition to
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors, who carried out all the arrangements with dignity, respect and professionalism.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 6, 2020