TAYLOR Winifred Suddenly on 17th December 2019
at her home in Lytham.
Winifred
aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved wife of John,
loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother,
who will be sadly missed by her
loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Tuesday 31st December at 12noon.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Winifred
may be sent for the
Salvation Army c/o
the funeral director.
Further enquiries to
Mark F H Rae Funerals,
11 Wood Street, St Anne's on Sea,
FY8 1QS Tel 01253 789000 Lytham.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 26, 2019