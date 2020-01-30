|
|
|
ALLSUP (nee Margerison)
Yvonne Peacefully on 20th January 2020, in hospital, with her family by her side, Yvonne, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff
and much loved mum of
Louisa and Sarah.
Yvonne will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at St. Peter's Church, Salesbury, Blackburn on Friday 7th February at 11.00am followed by cremation at Pleasington Crematorium at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to the Stroke Association c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 30, 2020