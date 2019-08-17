|
Kandt, Adeline "Addie" Marion, of Shelby Township, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was 93 years old. Adeline was born in Mount Clemens, MI on August 14, 1926, to John and Marie (Techel) Eschenburg. Adeline married the love of her life, David Kandt, on September 28, 1946, and together they raised a son. They lived in Shelby Township since 1968, and were lifetime members of Trinity Lutheran Church. Adeline is survived by her son Randy (Theresa) Kandt, her grandchildren Eric (Dana) Kandt, Jason (Nicole) Kandt, Dana (Bronson Vanderlip) Kandt, great-grandchildren Logan Harter, Breanna and Camilla Kandt, and her sister Hazel(Leonard) Kukuk. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sisters Alice (Reno) McClure and Margaret (Harry) Bossow. Friends may visit at Gramer Funeral Home, Diener Chapel, 48471 Van Dyke Avenue(between 21 and 22 Mile Roads) on Monday August 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held and Gramer Funeral Home, Diener Chapel on Tuesday, August 20,2019 at 11:00 AM, Instate at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 18, 2019