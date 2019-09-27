|
|
Agnes (Thomas) Arseneault, age 90 of Center Line, was born April 17, 1929 in St Isidore, New Brunswick, Canada, died September 24, 2019 at Fraser Villa, Fraser, Michigan, USA, with family at her side. Dear wife of the late Bernard. Agnes is survived by her children: Roland (Jane), Yvette Messing (Wayne), Bertha, Joanne Piper (Steve), Roger (Sharron), Philip (Carol), Edward (Anna), George, Therese Kozlowski; Grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 11. Also survived by her brothers; Alvida and Philippe; sister; Therese, predeceased by brothers; Clement and Alderic; also survived by many extended family. Visitation will be held at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, Center Line, MI. on Wednesday, October 2,2019 from 2-9 p.m. with 6:30 p.m. rosary and Thursday, October 3, 2019, 9:30 until 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Church (St Clement site) 25320 Van Dyke, in Center Line. Burial at St Clement Cemetery. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com to light a candle or share a memory.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 29, 2019