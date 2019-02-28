|
age 86 formerly of Roseville. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (2009). Dearest mother of Dennis (Debra), Steve (Patti), Paul (Jayne), David (Barb), Carl (Julie), and Gary (Jackie); loving grandmother of Danny, Matt, Kristen, Michele, Nick, Kelly, Keri, Tyler, Maya, Alex, Andy, and Anna. Great grandmother of 3; Visitation Saturday 5-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-8 p.m. at Wasik Funeral Home 49150 Schoenherr, Shelby Township. Rosary Sunday 7:00 p.m. In state Monday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Ephrem Catholic Church 38900 Dodge Park Rd., Sterling Heights, MI. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 1, 2019