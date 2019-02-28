The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Agnes M. Ciechanowski

Agnes M. Ciechanowski Obituary
age 86 formerly of Roseville. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (2009). Dearest mother of Dennis (Debra), Steve (Patti), Paul (Jayne), David (Barb), Carl (Julie), and Gary (Jackie); loving grandmother of Danny, Matt, Kristen, Michele, Nick, Kelly, Keri, Tyler, Maya, Alex, Andy, and Anna. Great grandmother of 3; Visitation Saturday 5-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-8 p.m. at Wasik Funeral Home 49150 Schoenherr, Shelby Township. Rosary Sunday 7:00 p.m. In state Monday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Ephrem Catholic Church 38900 Dodge Park Rd., Sterling Heights, MI. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 1, 2019
