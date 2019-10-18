|
Aileen M. Lietz, age 97, passed away October 17, in Shelby Township. She was born in Clinton Township September 4, 1922 to the late Edward Clore and Minneta (Noblet) Clore Kuehn. Mrs. Lietz was united in marriage with Alvin Lietz on June 27, 1942 in Mt. Clemens, MI. They celebrated 47 years of marriage together until his death in 1989. She was a lifelong resident of Clinton Township, a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Mt. Clemens and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fraser for over 70 years. Mrs. Lietz was very proud of her granddaughter, Amanda, a senior at Ferris State University.Mrs. Lietz is survived by her sons, Richard (Nanette) Lietz of Clinton Township, Vernon (Cheryl) Lietz of Clinton Township; a granddaughter, Amanda Lietz of Clinton Township; a brother, Lawrence (the late Gladys) Clore of Macomb Township; sister, Dorothea “Dottie” (Donald) Kurek of Macomb Township; sister-in-law, Lucille (the late Edward) Clore; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Albert Kuehn; husband, Alvin; brothers, Robert (Caroline) Clore.Visitation for Mrs. Lietz will be Sunday, October 20, from 2-8pm. Funeral service will be Monday, October 21, at 10:30am with visitation a half hour prior, at St. John Lutheran Church, 16339 E 14 Mile Rd, Fraser, MI 48026. Burial will be at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. John Lutheran Church or The American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 20, 2019