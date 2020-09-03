1/1
Alan D. Naldrett
Alan D. Naldrett, age 67 of Chesterfield passed away on September 2, 2020. Alan graduated from Michigan State University and Wayne State University with a Master’s Degree in Library Science. He was an author and a retired librarian at Baker College. Alan was a member of the First Congregational Church, he served on the Board of Directors for the Chesterfield Library and the Historical Society and he loved music. Dear brother of Sherrel (the late Frank) Hissong, Phyllis (Charles) Maddix and Ronald (Norma). Loving uncle of Nathan (Regina) Hissong, Ellen (William) Carpenter, Kirsten Gardner, Lindsay (Tom) Hartley, Jenna (Michael) Kralik, Hanna Naldrett and Dean Naldrett and great-uncle of seven great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by his mother Ilah Naldrett (Popiel) and his father Dean Naldrett. The family requests memorials in his name to the First Congregational Church of New Baltimore or the Chesterfield Library. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
