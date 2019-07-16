The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Albert Falter

Albert Falter Obituary
age 100 passed away July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Susan. Dear father of Alberta M. Falter, Delbert (Shirley) Falter, the late Jordon Falter and the late Daisie (surviving husband Matthew). Treasured grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 22, and great-great-grandfather of 1. Funeral 12pm on Saturday July 20, 2019, at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren. Visitation Friday 2-8pm. Memorials may be made to The Society of the Right to Die.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 18, 2019
