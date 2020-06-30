Albert H. Gelineau, age 90, of Clinton Twp., passed away March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Gelineau; dear father of Richard (Jean) Gelineau, Thomas (Marie) Gelineau, Gerald Gelineau (deceased), Janice Gelineau, and Jayne Gelineau; cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 14; and loving brother of Janet Keating, Marie Debano, William (Ellen) Gelineau, the late Margaret Chance, the late John Gelineau, and the late Helen Ryskamp. A Funeral Mass will be held July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Parish, 24415 Crocker Boulevard in Clinton Township. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery privately with the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.