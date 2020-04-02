|
|
Albert Paul Kayser, sailed off to meet his maker on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 after a fruitful 92 years of life on this earth. Born in 1927 in Parkston, SD, the son of Rev. Hermann and Freada Kayser and longtime resident in Fraser, MI. Al was a loving faithful husband, father, navy seaman, engineer, sportsman, author and a most intelligent, thinking man. He leaves his daughters, Janice Bolitho, Robinette Apelgren, Judith Hatch, Gail O’Neil, his son, Albert Jr., 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020