Albert D. Randall, age 93, went home on February 7, 2020 to be with his wife, Irene and sons Douglas (life companion Susie), Bruce, Kenneth (wife Peggy) and Keith. Albert was born in Detroit, serviced in the Marine Corp., retired from Detroit Edison, enjoyed life and traveling. Family will receive friends on Wednesday February 12, 2020, beginning at 3:00 pm until time of service at 7:00 pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St Clair Shores, Michigan 48081 In lieu of flowers remember Albert in your prayers. One day we’ll all meet again.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 11, 2020