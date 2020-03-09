|
|
Albert Randall Momeyer March 3, 2020, Age 63. Loving son of John and Anne Momeyer. Dear brother of Alex, Greg (Cathy), and Glenn (Maria). Cherished Uncle of Nick, Lucas, Andrew, Josh and Simon. Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 31654 Mound Road, Warren. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Gleaners Food Bank, Cass Community Services or UMOM New Day Centers, Phoenix AZ .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 12, 2020