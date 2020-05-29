Albert Zuccaro peacefully passed on May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Anna for 64 years, along with their four sons and daughters-in-law: Alan (Anna Elena), Dino, Rick (Joanne), and Mark (Cathy), fifteen grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Giuseppe and Rosa. Albert was a skilled, hardworking businessman. He was famous for his creation of Zuccaro Banquets and Catering, but he was best known for his unconditional love for his family and friends. Hospitality was not just part of his business, it was part of who he was; everybody was invited to Papa’s house. A devout Catholic, Albert devoted his life to serving others.He served as a perfect role model and teacher, and he gave his family memorable words to live by such as “Do good, and forget about it.” Albert also enjoyed gardening, swimming, and dominating the bocce court. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. Private family services are to take place with a Funeral Mass at St. Thecla Catholic Church. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Mt. Clemens Rotary Foundation, PO Box 621, Mt. Clemens, 48046. Share a memory at:



