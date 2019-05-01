The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Albina Busser Obituary
Busser, Albina, Age 96, April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Dear mother of Dennis (Connie) and the Late Darryl (Denise), Loving grandmother of Rachelle (Jeff), Jennifer, Joel, and Kelsey and great grandmother of Bobby Darryl. She is loved and missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation, Friday, May 3 from 2PM to 8PM at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Saturday 9 am until time of Mass 9:30 am at St. Blasé Parish, 12151 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the or a charity of your preference. Share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 2, 2019
