Alecia A. Becks the oldest child of Donald and Sandora Becks has passed away. She is survived by her siblings Traci Rubin, Donald B. Becks Jr. and David J Smith. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 Noon- Memorial Service begins at 12:30 p.m on July 11, 2020 at United Memorial Funeral Home, 75 Dickinson St., Mt. Clemens, MI. 48043. (586) 463-8800.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store