|
|
Alene A. Wroblewski (nee Hamilton) passed away on April 2, 2020, at the age of 88. Loving wife of the late Herbert. Loving mother of Kenneth (Peggy) DuChateau, Raymond DuChateau, Gary (Yeo) DuChateau and Michael (Laura) Wroblewski. Proud grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 6. Alene will be missed by many friends and other relatives. She worked in many great restaurants as a cook around the Detroit area. Donations may be made to Cancer Foundation of Michigan. A celebration of Alene's life will take place at a later date. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 11, 2020