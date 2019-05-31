The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Alfred Carl Obituary
Carl, Alfred, age 88, died May 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty. Dearest father of Colleen Carl and Curtis (Stacy) Carl. Loving grandfather of Emily and Benjamin. Devoted brother of the late Edward Carl, and the late Eleanor (the late Charles) Barnes. Visitation Saturday 5-9 pm, with Military Honors at 7 pm, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Committal Services Monday at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia. Memorial donations welcomed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033 (). Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 1, 2019
