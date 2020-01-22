Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Chess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Joseph Chess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Joseph Chess Obituary
Alfred Joseph Chess, age 77, of Saint Clair Shores, passed peacefully January 17, 2020, comforted by his wife of 55 years and surrounded by his beloved family. He married Irene in 1965 and served US Army in Vietnam from 1966-1968. He is survived by his wife, Irene Chess (Glassford), sister Sharon Glassford (Chess), son Alfred Chess Jr (Luann), son Steven Chess (Lisa), grandchildren, Alyson Baughman (Kevin), Joshua Chess, Kathryn Chess, Jessica Chess, and Brielle Chess.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -