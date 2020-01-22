|
|
Alfred Joseph Chess, age 77, of Saint Clair Shores, passed peacefully January 17, 2020, comforted by his wife of 55 years and surrounded by his beloved family. He married Irene in 1965 and served US Army in Vietnam from 1966-1968. He is survived by his wife, Irene Chess (Glassford), sister Sharon Glassford (Chess), son Alfred Chess Jr (Luann), son Steven Chess (Lisa), grandchildren, Alyson Baughman (Kevin), Joshua Chess, Kathryn Chess, Jessica Chess, and Brielle Chess.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 23, 2020