The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Alfred Kaiser Obituary
age 86, February 13, 2019.Beloved husband of Patricia for 55 years. Dear father of Judith (James) Benge. Caring brother of Frank (Sidney) and the late Alice (Donald) Czajkowski, and Helen (Surviving husband Harold) Iverson. Uncle of David (Stephanie) Kaiser, and great uncle of Alex and Brendan. Brother-in-law of Richard Kline. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren MI. He will lie in state Monday 10am until time of service 11am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 18303 Common Rd. Roseville MI 48066. Memorials may be made to the church.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 16, 2019
