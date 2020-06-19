Alice Ann Agnes Allhoff, age 85, a longtime resident of St. Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on June 9, 2020. Alice was born August 5, 1934 in Detroit. Alice graduated from St. Ambrose Catholic High School and went on to earn her degree in education from Sienna Heights College. Alice wishes to pay special tribute to her mother, Marion Agnes Allhoff, who sacrificed so much for Alice's education, and whose unwavering belief in Alice, gave Alice, the strength and confidence for all her achievements. Alice was a dedicated art teacher who worked at East Detroit High School for 36 years before she retired. When Alice wasn't teaching she enjoyed traveling extensively and enjoyed much success as a professional artist. Alice was a member of the Grosse Pointe Artist Association and the Birmingham Artist Association. A private memorial gathering and service will take place at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Please share a thought or memory of Alice at ahpeters.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.