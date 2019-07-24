|
|
Alice Emily Yaklin, age 95 of Chesterfield, passed away July 24, 2019. Alice enjoyed bowling, watching the tigers, doing puzzles, and gardening. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she never missed a single sporting event for. Loving wife of the late Lawrence; beloved mother of Patricia (Donald) Schaefer, Lawrence (Linda) Yaklin, Dennis Yaklin, Debra Lucia, and Barbara (Frank Constantine) Yaklin; cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 8; dear sister Betty Lou, and predeceased by her siblings Francis and Audrey; Alice is also survived by many extended loved ones and friends. Visitation Sunday, July 28 at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home, 46530 Romeo Plank (S. of 21 Mile), from 2-9 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Service Monday, July 29 at St. Mary Queen of Creation in New Baltimore, at 10:30 a.m., instate 10 a.m. Please leave a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 27, 2019