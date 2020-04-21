|
|
April 19, 2020. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Demosthenes "Dan". Loving mother of George, Pamela (Kerry) McCreadie and Angela (Steven) Kotsonis. Proud Yiayia of Daniel, Kathy (Brian), Jack, Nick (Erika), Zachary, Demetri, Andra, Nickolas, Mary and great Yiayia of Alexis. Cherished Sister Polly (the late Bob) Kurth. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 11455 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48312. Memorial contributions in Alice's honor are appreciated to St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Interment, Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 22, 2020