Alice Marie Dufek, RN, 1919 - 2020. Age 100. Beloved daughter of Anna and Albion Dufek. Sister of seven siblings. Dearest friend of Josephine Wlodarczyk and dearest "Auntie" to Rosemary, Carol Ann, Mark and Mary Annette. Alice dedicated her life in the service of helping others, loved animals, and was a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. Instate Friday, 3-9 p.m. at the Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Funeral Saturday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Share A Memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 10, 2020
