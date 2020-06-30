Allan Paul Lancaster (Alski) passed away with his family by his side in his home of 46 years on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 71. Lovingly called “Bumpa” by his grandchildren, Allan was born on November 6, 1948 in Detroit to Alfred and Dorothy Lancaster. Allan married his wife Cecilia Lou (Murphy) of 49 years on October 29, 1970. They raised two children Paul (Dena) and Amy (Neil) and lived in Chesterfield, Michigan. Allan is survived by his wife and children, and four grandchildren Allan, John (Lakin), Max, and Alfred, his siblings David (Jackie), Roger (Kathy), Cindy, Sue (Bob), and John (Vita), and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Rick (Marion). Allan was a dedicated husband and father and spent his retirement days playing golf, fishing, and completing crossword puzzles in ink. His dry humor and quick wit and especially his big heart will forever be remembered. Memorials may be made in Allan’s honor to a Cancer Research Organization of the donor’s choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store