1960 - 2019
Spengler, Allan long-time resident of Roseville, died after a short illness on July 18, 2019 at the age of 59. Allan was born in Detroit on March 10, 1960 to William B. and Dolores Spengler. Allan is survived by his father, his sister Kathy, brothers Bill, Jeff, Kurt, Eric, Gary, his children, Justin, Ryan and Aron and he is predeceased by his mother. At this time there are no services planned and the family is asking in lieu of flowers to make donations The .
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 28, 2019
