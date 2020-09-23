Allen Gougeon, age 69, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Edgar and Mary Gougeon. Beloved brother of Edward, Darlene Helberg, Gary (June) and Rose (Dennis) Kreft. Uncle to Penny, Carrie, Ashley, Alicia and Denny. Allen was a firm believer in God and attended both Christ Community Church and the Shores (deaf) Church. Allen will be remembered by his smile and be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Shores Church Fellowship hall at 11 a.m. There will be no luncheon at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store