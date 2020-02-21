The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Allen Michael Cameron

Allen Cameron, age 78, died February 20, 2020. Allen worked for 40 years as a heavy equipment mechanic and was a member of Operating Engineer’s Local 324. Allen is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Cathy, Cheryl (Jeff Kerridge) and Craig (Tammy); grandchildren, Drew and Lani; siblings, Marilyn Bunner, Merrell (Sonia), Burt (Kim), Roger, sister in law Marge Harder; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Allen is predeceased by his son, Christopher; sister, Ruby Nelson; brother-in-law Gerald Harder; and parents, Truman and Pearl. Visitation February 23rd 2-8 pm at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral services is February 24th at 10 am with 9 am instate at the funeral home. Burial in Cadillac Memorial Gardens, Clinton Twp. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Ray Township Lions.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 22, 2020
