Alma Lynn Tocco, age 72, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home in Eastpointe. Beloved daughter of Christian P and Frances Tocco. Dear sister of Christian P. Tocco, Jr. Dearest Aunt of Christian P. III and Tamara Tocco; Catherine and Greg Bingle, Regina Petroff, and Paul Tocco. Grandaunt of Matthew, Lauren, Tina, Grace, Samantha, Hanna, Justin, Ryan, Madison, Bradley, Isabella, Gianna, and Cecilia. Contributions are welcome to the Macomb Animal Shelter in Alma's name. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Chas. Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Schultz Chapel in Eastpointe. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 27, 2019