Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Aloysius Eugene Hoffman Obituary
Aloysius Eugene Hoffman, age 94 of China Township passed away January 20, 2020. Eugene served as a Navy Amphibian during WWII and he was an avid reader. Beloved husband of the late Mildred. Dear father of Gail (Allan) Sharrow, Sharon Kensicki, Donald Hoffman and Judy Hartwig. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Rose Speck, John, Peter, Leonard, Florentine Skurda, Bernard and Robert. Memorial Visitation 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 26, 2020
