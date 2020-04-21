Home

St. Peter Lutheran Church
17051 24 Mile Road
Macomb, MI 48042
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Alton Schwark Obituary
Alton J. Schwark, age 91, passed away April 17, 2020. Alton is survived by his children, Keith (Donna) Schwark, Earl (Jeaneanne) Schwark, Karl (Gwynneth) Schwark, Joy (Danny) Doss, Judy Schwark and Jamie (Ron) Mazza; daughter-in-law, Regina Schwark; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, sons Mark Schwark and Kevin Schwark; and grandson, Gary Schwark. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17051 24 Mile, Macomb.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 3, 2020
