Alvina (Dolly) Osgood, long-time resident of St. Clair Shores; passed quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dolly loved to read, work in her garden, watch Jeopardy and "her Tigers". She is survived by her daughter, Colleen and sons, Steven and Bruce, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. A private memorial gathering will be held on Sunday July 28th at the home of Richard and Colleen Kent. "My mind still talks to you and my heart still looks for you, but my soul knows you're at peace."
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 25, 2019