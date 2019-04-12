|
Knapp, Andrew, JR., Born November 5, 1919 (Christened Nov 16th), Andy grew up in Portage, PA until he joined the army to serve in WWII. He returned to wed his beloved Louise and built a life together for 69 years. Andy's family included son Kevin (Mary) and grandchildren Aaron, Allison (Paul) and great grandchildren Adriana and Peter, daughter Kathy (George) and step-grandchildren Danielle, Erin, Bridget, Alicia, and Cindy, son Robert (Danielle) and grandchildren Robert Jr (Kristen), Jessica (Jeff) and great grandchildren Andrew and Daniel. Andy relished watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow in life. Andy's career was with the Mt. Clemens Post Office but his passion was with the American Legion, VFW and serving veterans. A lifetime member of the American Legion, Andy received many local and state awards as adjutant of American Legion Post 4. Andy was appointed as the WWII seat on the Macomb County Veterans Board and the Macomb County Veterans Relief Fund. Andy passed at home on April 10, with so much love for his family and friends. He lived to enjoy 100 Christmas', many as the American Legion Santa Claus. He will be remembered for many things but mostly for his wry smile and his sense of humor. A visitation will take place on Sunday, April 14th from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens, Michigan 48043. The Funeral Mass for Mr. Knapp will take place on Monday, April 15th, at 10:00 a.m. (in state at 9:30 a.m.) at St. Louis Catholic Church, 24415 Crocker Blvd., Clinton Township, Michigan 48036. Private entombment will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery in Clinton Township.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 14, 2019