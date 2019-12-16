|
|
Angela Christine Michael, Age 42 of Roseville, MI. Beloved daughter of Edward and Nancy Michael. Loving sister of Brian Michael. Dearest Aunt of Emma, Hannah and Lillian Michael. Dear granddaughter of Gloria Wirick and the late Russell Wirick, and Fred and Elizabeth Michael. Survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Angela was a very big fan of Disney and especially loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse. She also enjoyed music, Sesame Street and was very fond of babies. Visitation will be held on Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 from 2-8pm at Chas. Verheyden-Duross Chapel 28499 Schoenherr, Warren MI. Rosary 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at 11am at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church 43888 Hayes, Clinton Twp MI with instate 10am. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 17, 2019