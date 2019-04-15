|
Kennedy, Angela Palombit, age 80, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Kristin Shatraw (David), Kara Thompson (Brad), and the late Lisa Fikany (Joe). Grandmother of Angela Mnatsakanov, Katie Fikany, Kamie Berns, Joseph Fikany Jr., Ryan Berns, Casey and Mac Shatraw. Great-grandmother of Anna Lisa Fikany. Sister of Louise George (Bob Capstack), Betsy Corona (Rick), Louis Palombit Jr., and the late Janet Coleman and Angela Cody. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Angie was the owner of the Grosse Pointe Dance Center for over 37 years. Instate Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of Mass, 12 noon at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 16, 2019