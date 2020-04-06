|
|
Anita Louise Frederick (Farah) of Clinton Township, age 71, passed away peacefully in her home on April 1, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born (1948) to George and Rita (Nilan) Farah, raised in Mt Clemens, MI. Anita married Frederick Miller on October 27, 1984. Faith, family, community were her center. A lifetime member of St. Peter Catholic Church and Eucharistic Minister, she was open in her faith and love of her Savior Jesus Christ. She treasured her friendships St. Mary’s classmates. Fiercely loyal, kind and strong minded, she supported child and animal charities, Kiwanis and Daughters of Macomb. Survived by her loving husband Fred, stepdaughters, Theresa Miller, Elizabeth Miller (Gregory Hixon), Laura Miller (Anders Soderberg), grandchildren Jessica, Ian, Alexandra, Stella and Freddy, brothers Gary, Joseph, Michael (Margrette), Kevin, and her huge family! Anita joined her sister, Mary, Goddaughter, and parents in Heaven. All are welcome to share memories on Anita’s Facebook page or at https://www.willandschwarzkoff.com/obituary/anita-frederick-farah
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020