Ann Acierno, age 81, of Clinton Township passed away July 13, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 27, 1938 in Chicago to the late Jerry and Josephine Novak. Her family relocated to Washington and she graduated from Renton High School in 1956 and moved to California in 1958. In 1963 she met her husband, Robert Acierno, and in 1964 they married and moved to Michigan. Ann worked for Western Airlines and Capital Records in California and was employed by Sommers, Schwartz, Silver, Schwartz Law Firm for 35 years in Michigan. As a young adult Ann enjoyed skiing and later in life she took up the sport of golf but she always enjoyed traveling. Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert; brother, Jerry (Dam); sister, Rita (Harry); brother, Joe (Pat) and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Also, dear sister of the late Jim (Arlene). A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St Blasé in Sterling Heights at 10:30 a.m.; gathering room at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 18, 2019