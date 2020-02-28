The Macomb Daily Obituaries
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E 14 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E 14 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Ann Marie Fornal Obituary
Fornal, Ann Marie, age 87- February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Aloysius. Loving mother of Sandy Fornal, Karen (Tom) Allen, Michael (Coni) Fornal. Dear grandmother of Cory, Nick, Andrew, and Daniel. Adored great-grandmother of Aiden. Visitation will be held Monday 3-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. She will lie instate Tuesday at 10:30am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Ascension St. John Foundation- Hospice Program Support Fund. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 1, 2020
