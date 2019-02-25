|
Grammatico, Anna (nee D'Angelo), age 78, February 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Anna (Giovanni) Chirco and Joann (Aaron) Vitale. Proud grandmother of Vito, Giuseppina, Santino and Carmela. Dearest sister of Salvatore (Vincenza) D'Angelo and the late Vito (Maria) Angelo. Also treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Member of Figli Della Sicilia. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 p.m. at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke @ 25 Mile Rd. Prayers 7 p.m. Instate Thursday 9:30 a.m. at St Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. at Romeo Plank Rd until Mass, 10 a.m. Entombment Resurrection. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 26, 2019