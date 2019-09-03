|
MIANECKI, Anna Mae, age 94 of Macomb Township, passed away on Sunday evening, September 1, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Grosse Pointe Farms. Anna Mae was born on May 28, 1925 in Center Line, Michigan, a daughter of the late Lambert and Mary Gertrude (Ohlert) Metter. On September 25, 1947, Anna Mae was united in marriage with Joseph John “Pete” Mianecki at St. Peter Catholic Church in Mount Clemens. Pete passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2004. Anna Mae had lived at her present address for the past 66 years. Anna Mae and her husband’s family had owned Leo’s Tavern, in Macomb Township for fifty years until their retirement in 1986. Anna Mae was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Mount Clemens, where she was an Ecumenical Minister and on the Parish Council. She also was a volunteer at Martha T. Berry Medical Care Facility in Mount Clemens for many years. Anna Mae was a loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by eight children, Christine (Dennis Petri) Corona, Susan (Dr. Robert) DiLoreto, twins Peter (Betsy) Mianecki, and Michele (Dr. Michael) Wright, Annie (Craig Robbins) Mianecki, Joel (Kathleen) Mianecki, Amy (Edward) Belcrest and Marcie (Steve) Bloch. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Anna Mae was predeceased by four siblings, Frank Metter, Marian Mianecki, Marjorie Strassburg and Lucille DeClerck. Visiting hours are on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. in the Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot Avenue, Mount Clemens. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (instate at 11 a.m.) at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Church Street, Mount Clemens with the Reverend Father Michael N. Cooney, concelebrated with the Reverend Father Ronald DeHondt and the Reverend Father John Saliba, S.J. Private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Hearts and Stones Endowment Fund at St. Mary's Catholic School, 2 Union Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043. Share Memories at:
