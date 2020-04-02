|
|
Anna Marie Juillet was born April 2, 1940. Anna Marie was raised in Harbor Beach, MI and graduated from Our Lady of Lake Huron in 1958. Anna Marie was a devoted employee of the J.C. Penney Co., retiring in 1998. Anna Marie cherished her grandchildren and loved attending their activities. Anna Marie spent many years as a volunteer softball and cheer coach with the Roseville Jr. Sports organization. Anna Marie loved working in her vegetable garden, taking walks, taking scenic rides and spending time with her husband Jerry. Anna Marie was a loving wife, caring mother and grandmother. She loved her siblings and their extended families. Anna M. Juillet, age 79, passed away March 31, 2020. Anna Marie is survived by her beloved husband Jerry Lee Juillet for 59 years. Loving mother of Jerry Lee (Lisa) Juillet Jr and Catherine (Thomas) Guswiler and mother-in-law of Sharon Juillet. Proud grandmother of Jerry, Nicole, Jeffery and Julia and great-grandmother of Jace. Dearest sister of Raymond (Mary Ellen) Lorkowski, Franklin (Dorothy) Lorkowski and Frederick (Connie) Lorkowski and sister-in-law of Donna Lorkowski. Anna is predeceased by her sons, Jeffery Juillet and Jason Juillet; her granddaughter, Olivia and her sister, Marcella Lorkowski-Kokes and her brother, David Lorkowski. A private family service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Roseville Jr. Sports… “Where Kids Come First.” Please share a memory with the family on Anna’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 3, 2020