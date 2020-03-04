|
Anna Putrycus, Age 90, passed on March 4, 2020. Beloved Husband of Bob for 64 years. Dearest Mother to David (Julie) and Patty. Beloved Grandmother to Brad, Lyndsey (Andrew) Morse, Christopher, Max, and Anna. Special Aunt to Barbara, Diane, Susan, Kim, TJ, Lynn, and Anna. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, Sister Toni, Brothers Paul, Fred, Frank, Sam, and Tony. Member of the Belgian American Association Ladies Auxilary. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions to the Father Solanus Guild or Beaumont Hospice are greatly appreciated. Share memories at vanfuneral.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 5, 2020