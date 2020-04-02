|
April 1, 2020 Age 81 Beloved wife of Jacob. Loving mother of Mary-Ann (John) Huth, Sue (Joe) Butkovich, and Jack (Beth) Rick. Dear grandmother of Audrey, Laura, Sabrina, Anna, Peter, Markus, Megan, Michael, and Emily. Loving sister of the late Adam (Katie) Mueller, George (Yvette) Mueller, Frank (the late Rose) Mueller, Anton (Liesel) Mueller, Michael (the late Anne) Mueller, Katie (Henry) Poppe, and Eva (the late Ed) Gottschling. Dear daughter of the late Franz and Katharina Mueller. Interment will remain private, however a Celebtraion of Life and memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Anna's memory to Hospice of Michigan or to St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church. Expression of sympathy may be shared with the famliy at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 4, 2020